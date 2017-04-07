FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tom Tailor and Kids Fashion Group sign licensing agreement on tom Tailor Kids Line
April 7, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tom Tailor and Kids Fashion Group sign licensing agreement on tom Tailor Kids Line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor:

* Have signed a licensing agreement on tom Tailor Kids Line

* Under cooperation, Tom Tailor will expand its sales network and support long-term revenue growth.

* Partnership covers development, production and wholesale marketing of licensed products over next 10 years

* Cooperation between Tom Tailor Group and KFG will begin on 1 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

