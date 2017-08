BRIEF-Tom Tailor Q1 gross profits amounted to EUR 116.2 mln

May 2 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor Holding AG:

* Q1 EBITDA, at 8.7 million euros ($9.50 million), grows year-on-year (6.3 million euros)

* Q1 free cash flow rises by 17.5 million euros to -7.8 million euros

* Q1 consolidated sales, at 218.9 million euros, remained at prior year's quarter level

* Q1 consolidated gross profits amounted to 116.2 million euros (previous year: 118.9 million euros)

* Now expects that group sales in 2017 will be slightly below previous year's level

* Continues to expect a sharp increase in reported EBITDA for full year