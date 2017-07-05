Nokia, China's Xiaomi sign patent deal
HELSINKI, July 5 Telecoms network equipment maker Nokia and Chinese handset maker Xiaomi Technology have signed a patent licencing agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.
July 5 TOMTOM NV
* TOMTOM AND BAIDU JOIN FORCES TO DEVELOP UNIFIED HIGH DEFINITION MAPS FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING
* ANNOUNCEMENT WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT ON CURRENT FISCAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces execution of a binding heads of agreement to acquire assets of Australian National Telecom Pty Ltd