March 24 Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co Ltd

* For year ended 31 December 2016, group's revenue amounted to rmb4.67 billion representing an increase of 14.71%

* Final dividend proposed of rmb0.16 (including tax)

* Fy net profit attributable to owners of company amounted to rmb595.7 million an increase of 10.10%