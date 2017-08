May 29 (Reuters) - Tongaat Hulett Limited:

* Fy revenue of r17,915 billion (2016: r16,676 billion) +7,4%

* Fy headline earnings of r982 million (2016: r679 million) +44,6%

* Annual dividend of 300 cents per share (2016: 230 cps) +30,4%

* Fy operating profit of r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion) +39,8%

* FY Headline earnings per share at 852,7 cents