3 months ago
BRIEF-Tongaat Hulett sees full-year operating profit up by 40 pct
May 19, 2017 / 5:29 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tongaat Hulett sees full-year operating profit up by 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Tongaat Hulett Limited:

* Operating profit for year is expected to increase by 40 pct to approximately r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion)

* Fy headline earnings are expected to be approximately r982 million, compared to r679 million earned in previous year

* Tongaat hulett's operating profit for year is expected to total r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion)

* Fy total net profit per share is expected to be approximately 853 cents per share (2016: 620 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

