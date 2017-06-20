BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings to offer for subscription up to 100 million placing shares
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
June 20 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell 6 percent stake in a Hangzhou-based info-tech firm for 55.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/4401
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Board has proposed a payment of final cash dividend of hk1.0 cent per share for year ended 31 march 2017