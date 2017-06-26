BRIEF- Micronics Japan to merge with wholly owned unit MJC TECHNO
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned unit MJC TECHNO Co Ltd
June 26 Tongfu Microelectronics Co Ltd
* Says it signs strategic agreement for integrated circuit project worth 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) in Xiamen

($1 = 6.8391 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment