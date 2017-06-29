BRIEF-Envision Physician Services acquires Anesthesia Group practice based in New London, Connecticut
* Envision Physician Services acquires Anesthesia Group practice based in New London, Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Tonghua Golden-horse Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd
* Says board elects Li Jianguo as chairman, Huang Delong as vice chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ulMz0W
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Envision Physician Services acquires Anesthesia Group practice based in New London, Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proteostasis Therapeutics reports preliminary data from phase 1 study of pti-428 in patients with cystic fibrosis