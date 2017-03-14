FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tongwei unit to set up polysilicon JV in Leshan with partner
March 14, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tongwei unit to set up polysilicon JV in Leshan with partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Tongwei Co Ltd :

* Says it will sign investment agreement with government to get industrial land for polycrystalline silicon and new energy project with annual output of 50,000 tons

* Says its unit will use 1.02 billion yuan to set up a polysilicon joint venture with a technology partner in Leshan

* Says the joint venture will be engaged in high-purity polysilicon business and new energy project, and will be capitalized at 1.2 billion yuan

* The unit will hold 85 percent stake and the partner will hold 15 percent stake in the joint venture

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ck43Ad

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

