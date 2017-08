March 30 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals prices public offering of 1,800,000 shares of common stock

* Says public offering of 1.80 million common shares priced at $4.45 per share

