July 6 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp
:
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally
accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for
management of ptsd
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding-topline results expected to
be reported in 2h of 2018 from phase 3 honor study of tonmya in
military-related ptsd
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- request for
proprietary name review for tonmya will be submitted once ptsd
new drug application is submitted
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding - request for review of
tonmya as proposed name for tnx-102 sl for management of
fibromyalgia has been withdrawn at FDA
