BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports results from the FDA initial cross-disciplinary breakthrough meeting on TNX-102 SL for posttraumatic stress disorder

April 11 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports results from U.S. FDA initial cross-disciplinary breakthrough meeting on TNX-102 SL for posttraumatic stress disorder

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals - FDA confirmed single-study NDA approval could be possible based on statistically persuasive topline data from ongoing Honor Study

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals - FDA agreed studies in assessing abuse potential of TNX-102 SL are not required to support TNX-102 SL NDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: