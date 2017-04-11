FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports results from the FDA initial cross-disciplinary breakthrough meeting on TNX-102 SL for posttraumatic stress disorder
April 11, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports results from the FDA initial cross-disciplinary breakthrough meeting on TNX-102 SL for posttraumatic stress disorder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports results from U.S. FDA initial cross-disciplinary breakthrough meeting on TNX-102 SL for posttraumatic stress disorder

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals - FDA confirmed single-study NDA approval could be possible based on statistically persuasive topline data from ongoing Honor Study

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals - FDA agreed studies in assessing abuse potential of TNX-102 SL are not required to support TNX-102 SL NDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

