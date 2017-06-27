BRIEF-Elegance Optical International says FY revenue HK$136.2 mln vs HK$211.5 mln
June 28 Elegance Optical International Holdings Ltd:
June 28 Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Ltd
* Announces disposal of a subsidiary
* Jiangshan Tonking entered into equity transfer agreement with Jiangshan Xiaokang Photovoltaic Co
* Parties agreed to transfer 100% equity interest in Jiangshan Xinjing Photovoltaic Co at a consideration of RMB9.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Elegance Optical International Holdings Ltd:
SANTIAGO, June 27 Chilean retailer Cencosud has approved the repurchase of up to $750 million in 2021 and 2023 bonds and plans to issue up to $850 million in new 10-year paper, the company said in a letter to regulators on Tuesday.