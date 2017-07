July 26 (Reuters) - Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd

* ‍For six months ended 30 June 2017, group recorded turnover of approximately hk$2,064.8 million, up by 17.7%​

* HY profit attributable to owners of parent hk$78.9 million versus hk$65.9 million

* ‍Management expects group's turnover to continue to grow in second half of 2017​