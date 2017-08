May 29 (Reuters) - TONNA ELECTRONIQUE SA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 117,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 89,000 YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 236,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 293,000 YEAR AGO

* PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDER ‍FINANCIERE PONTOISE​ RENEWS COMMITMENT FOR FINANCIAL SUPPORT UNTIL AGM APPROVES 2017 ACCOUNTS