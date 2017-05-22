May 22Top Choice Medical Investment Co Inc :

* Says its unit Hangzhou Dental Hospital acquired 60 percent stake in Zhejiang-based health service company (main asset is new head office building of Hangzhou Dental Hospital) for 75 million yuan

* Says its unit holds 100 percent stake in Zhejiang-based health services company after acquisition

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/61nFD5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)