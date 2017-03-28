BRIEF-Top Global announces purchase of residential units by subsidiaries

March 28 (Reuters) - Pdf 1: Top Global Limited ()
* Purchase Of Residential Units In The Quinn Development By Subsidiaries
* Units Bartley Blossom, Iconic Town, Jaunty City and Spring Walk, had exercised options to purchase residential units in Quinn Development
* Total of 17 units were purchased and aggregate purchase price was s$25.29 million
