5 months ago
March 28, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Top Global announces purchase of residential units by subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Pdf 1: Top Global Limited ()

* Purchase Of Residential Units In The Quinn Development By Subsidiaries

* Units Bartley Blossom, Iconic Town, Jaunty City and Spring Walk, had exercised options to purchase residential units in Quinn Development

* Total of 17 units were purchased and aggregate purchase price was s$25.29 million

* Transaction is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of group for financial year ending 31 December 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

