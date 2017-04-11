BRIEF-Fortuna says will ask court to reject Templeton’s requests on acquisitions
* Czech betting company Fortuna says will ask court to reject shareholder Templeton’s requests to halt Romanian acquisitions
April 12 Topbetta Holdings Ltd-
* Northern Territory Racing Commission have approved a revised agreement between topbetta pty ltd and global tote ltd
* Agreement will allow Topbetta Pty Ltd to offer global tote odds service to its customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Czech betting company Fortuna says will ask court to reject shareholder Templeton’s requests to halt Romanian acquisitions
PRAGUE, April 13 A group of shareholders in Czech betting company Fortuna has filed an application for an injunction to halt the proposed acquisition of Romanian businesses from Penta Investments, Fortuna's biggest stakeholder.