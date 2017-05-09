FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Topbuild reports Q1 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations
May 9, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Topbuild reports Q1 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Topbuild Corp:

* Topbuild reports strong first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $441.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $431.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Topbuild Corp qtrly gross margin expanded 140 basis points to 23.0pct

* Topbuild Corp - has entered into agreement with BOFAML to repurchase $100 million of co's common stock under accelerated share repurchase (asr) program

* Topbuild Corp - accelerated share repurchase is part of topbuild's $200 million share repurchase program

* Topbuild Corp - under terms of ASR agreement, company will pay $100 million to bofaml

* Topbuild Corp - final settlement of transaction under ASR is expected to occur no later than Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

