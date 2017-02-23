FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Topdanmark Q4 post-tax profit DKK 421 million, above estimates
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Topdanmark Q4 post-tax profit DKK 421 million, above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Topdanmark A/S:

* Q4 combined ratio 84.6 percent (Reuters poll 88.0 percent)

* Q4 post-tax profit 421 million Danish crowns ($60 million)(Reuters poll 270 million crowns)

* As compared to profit forecast model for 2017 in interim report for Q1-Q3 2016, underlying assumed combined ratio for 2017 remains unchanged at 90-91 excluding run-off

* Combined ratio is increased to 91-92 in profit forecast model for 2017

* Assumed combined ratio for 2017 may increase by 0.5 to 1pp

* Still expects premium growth in non-life insurance of around 0 pct

* 2017 post-tax profit forecast model: 900 million-1 billion crowns, excluding run-off. Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0471 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.