BRIEF-Yihai International Holding updates on formation of a joint venture
* Yihai Intl-connected Transaction - Formation Of A Joint Venture
July 11 Topscore fashion shoes Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 60 percent to 100 percent, or to be 91.7 million yuan to 114.7 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 57.3 million yuan
* Says developed operational efficiency and increased sales price as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tXkqM4
* Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - qtrly revenues $750.4 million versus $723.6 million