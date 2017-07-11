July 11 Topscore fashion shoes Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 60 percent to 100 percent, or to be 91.7 million yuan to 114.7 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 57.3 million yuan

* Says developed operational efficiency and increased sales price as main reasons for the forecast

