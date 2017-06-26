June 26 Topscore Fashion Shoes Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy Beijing-based technology firm for 877.5 million yuan ($128.31 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 386.6 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tcrcTi

($1 = 6.8390 Chinese yuan renminbi)