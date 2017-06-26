BRIEF-Itochu plans to cut holdings in Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff
* Says major shareholder Itochu (China) Holdings Co Ltd plans to unload up to 3.0 percent stake in the company within six months since July 18
June 26 Topscore Fashion Shoes Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy Beijing-based technology firm for 877.5 million yuan ($128.31 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 386.6 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tcrcTi
($1 = 6.8390 Chinese yuan renminbi)
