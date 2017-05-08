BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas Ltd Q1 AFFO earnings per share $0.28

May 9 (Reuters) - Torc Oil & Gas Ltd

* Torc oil & gas ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial & operating results; on-strategy tuck-in acquisitions; & increased 2017 production guidance

* Qtrly production of 19,806 boepd, up from 19,621 boepd in q4 of 2016

* Qtrly AFFO earnings per share $0.28

* 2017 capital budget of $130 million maintains torc's balanced approach to current commodity price environment.

* Increasing 2017 average production guidance to greater than 20,400 boepd from 19,900 boepd previously

* Increases 2017 exit production guidance to 21,200 boepd from 20,600 boepd previously Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)