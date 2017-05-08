FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas Ltd Q1 AFFO earnings per share $0.28
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 11:45 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas Ltd Q1 AFFO earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Torc Oil & Gas Ltd

* Torc oil & gas ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial & operating results; on-strategy tuck-in acquisitions; & increased 2017 production guidance

* Qtrly production of 19,806 boepd, up from 19,621 boepd in q4 of 2016

* Qtrly AFFO earnings per share $0.28

* 2017 capital budget of $130 million maintains torc's balanced approach to current commodity price environment.

* Increasing 2017 average production guidance to greater than 20,400 boepd from 19,900 boepd previously

* Increases 2017 exit production guidance to 21,200 boepd from 20,600 boepd previously Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.