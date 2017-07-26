FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
BRIEF-Torex completes US$400 mln facility to refinance project debt
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Politics
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Russia
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 10:26 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Torex completes US$400 mln facility to refinance project debt

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc

* Torex Gold Resources - unit has signed an amended and restated credit agreement with BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, other bookrunners

* Torex Gold Resources - ‍following a successful syndication, BMO Harris Bank N.A. and bank of Nova Scotia joined banks as lenders under loan facility​

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - ‍loan facility is comprised of a us$300 million term loan and a us$100 million revolving loan facility​

* Torex Gold Resources - loan facility bears interest at rate of libor + 4% for first 2 years, libor + 4.25% for years 3 and 4, and libor + 4.5% thereafter

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - ‍revolving facility and term facility will mature June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2022, respectively​

* Torex Gold Resources - ‍first scheduled repayment of term facility is March 31, 2018, and repayments continue in quarterly installments until maturity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.