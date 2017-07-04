UPDATE 7-N.Korea says first intercontinental ballistic missile test successful
* Weapon puts N.Korea on path to strike U.S., some experts say
July 4 Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd :
* Tornado Global Hydrovacs announces appointment of interim chief financial officer
* Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd- Alastair Robertson was appointed to position of interim chief financial officer
* Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd- Anticipated Robertson will serve in position until December 31, 2017, unless a permanent CFO is appointed before then Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Weapon puts N.Korea on path to strike U.S., some experts say
SAO PAULO, July 4 Pfizer Inc has agreed to exit Laboratório Teuto Brasileiro SA for a token amount after failing to find a buyer for the 40 percent stake it held in the Brazilian generic drugmaking joint venture, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.