March 14 (Reuters) - Tornos Holding AG:

* FY EBIT came to –3.0 million Swiss francs (loss $2.98 million)(2015: 2.4 million francd), and the net result was –3.6 million francs (2015: 0.9 million francs).

* The group is not announcing any specific sales and earnings targets for 2017. Source text- bit.ly/2mmc1jk

($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs)