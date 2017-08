BRIEF-Toromont Industries Ltd Q1 earnings per share C$0.34

April 26 (Reuters) - Toromont Industries Ltd:

* Toromont announces results for the first quarter of 2017 and quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.34

* Qtrly revenues $412.3 million versus $387.9 million

* Equipment Group backlogs were $176.0 million at March 31, 2017 versus $147.0 million at Dec 31, 2016

* Equipment Group bookings increased 2 percent year-over-year to $188.0 million in Q1

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.33, revenue view C$390.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: