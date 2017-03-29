FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase program in connection with normal course issuer bid
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 12:16 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase program in connection with normal course issuer bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank

* The Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase program in connection with normal course issuer bid

* Toronto-Dominion Bank - Entered into an agreement to repurchase common shares through daily purchases subject to a maximum of 14.5 million common shares

* Program will form part of TD's normal course issuer bid for up to 15 million common shares announced on March 2, 2017

* Daily purchases to take place between March 31 and April 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

