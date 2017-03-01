BRIEF-Torstar Corporation posts Q4 adj. earnings C$0.16/shr

March 1 (Reuters) - Torstar Corp

* Torstar Corporation reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.01 from continuing operations

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Torstar Corp - capital expenditures in 2017 are currently anticipated to be reduced to between $12 million and $13 million.

* Torstar Corp- "cost reduction will remain an ongoing important area of focus for us in 2017"

* Torstar Corp - expenses related to registered defined benefit pension plans are currently expected to decrease by about $3 million to about $11 million in 2017

* Torstar Corp says net savings related to restructuring initiatives undertaken through end of 2016 are expected to be $17.0 million in 2017

* Torstar Corp - segmented revenue was $208.7 million in Q4 of 2016, down $24.3 million from $233.0 million in Q4 of 2015