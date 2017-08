April 28 (Reuters) - Toscana Energy Income Corp

* TOSCANA ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW $36 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* TOSCANA ENERGY INCOME - HAS ENTERED COMMITMENT LETTER WITH RESPECT TO NEW SENIOR SECURED DEMAND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH ALBERTA TREASURY BRANCHES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: