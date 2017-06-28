CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease after ECB signals tweak to stimulus

BUDAPEST, June 28 Central European currencies eased on Wednesday after comments from ECB President Mario Draghi on monetary tightening stoked fears that the region's higher-yielding but riskier assets may lose some of their appeal to investors. By 0809 GMT, the Czech crown and the Polish zloty were both down 0.2 percent and the Hungarian forint recovered from early lows above 310 against the euro to trade flat. "If worries over a tightening monetary policy in the euro zo