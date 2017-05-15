BRIEF-Toshiba CEO: No plan to postpone May 19 deadline for 2nd round of bidding for chip unit

May 15 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp Chief Executive Officer Satoshi Tsunakawa:

* aim to explain legitimacy of Toshiba's position in chip unit sale to bidders and try to wipe out concerns

* no plans to postpone May 19 deadline for second round of bidding for chip unit

* company not violating joint venture contract, Western Digital has no grounds to stop chip sale process

* aim to explain to Western Digital that Toshiba is not breaching JV contract, hope to continue dialogue with Western Digital CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)