U.S. retail mall vacancies edge up in second quarter - Reis
June 27 U.S. retail mall vacancies increased in the second quarter and rents were slightly higher, real estate research firm Reis Inc said in a report.
June 28 Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa says:
* Western Digital interfering in chip unit sale process through arbitration request, lawsuit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)
BEIJING, June 28 The United States hopes that more varieties of its genetically modified corn will be approved for import by Beijing, the U.S. ambassador to China said on Wednesday.