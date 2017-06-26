BRIEF-AV Concept says fy profit attributable hk$276.1 mln vs hk$2.1 mln
* Fy profit attributable hk$276.1 million versus hk$2.1 mln
June 26 Nikkei:
* Toshiba is expected to sign an agreement early as Tuesday to sell its memory chip business to a Japan-led consortium - Nikkei
* Toshiba plans to undergo antitrust reviews in relevant countries with the goal of closing memory chip unit sale by the end of next March - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2sTPcHM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Monday: