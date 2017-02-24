BRIEF-SJM to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 24 Kumho HT Inc :
* Says Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation cuts stake in the co by selling 828,000 shares of the co
* Says Toshiba Lighting & Technology's stake down to 8.5 percent from 17 percent in the co
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/CeVQCF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
LONDON, Feb 28 British engineering group GKN reported a 12 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit on Tuesday, just beating market expectations, and said it would grow ahead of both its main aerospace and autos markets in 2017.
* Reported on Monday FY revenue 5.86 billion euros ($6.21 billion) versus 5.01 billion euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9434 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)