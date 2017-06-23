German stocks - Factors to watch on June 23
FRANKFURT, June 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
June 23Toshiba Tec Corp
* Says it restates financial report for FY ended March 31, 2016
* Says amount of loss carried forward is presented as an independent item for increased importance
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/yBe7yH
VIENNA, June 23 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel on Friday reported a full-year net profit above expectations, helped by cost reductions and the introduction of new products with higher profit margins.