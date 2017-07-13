FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Total Access Communication says no interim dividend has been considered for HY 2017
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 13, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 39 minutes ago

BRIEF-Total Access Communication says no interim dividend has been considered for HY 2017

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Total Access Communication Pcl :

* For the first half of 2017, no interim dividend has been considered

* Ebitda guidance is maintained at “at least the same level as the previous year”

* Maintain the full year guidance of service revenues excluding ic at the same level as the previous year

* Capex guidance for 2017 is maintained in the range of thb 17-20 billion

* "Market competition is expected to remain intense" Source text: [bit.ly/2tPZ6KR] Further company coverage:

