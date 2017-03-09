March 9 Total Energy Services Inc:
* Total Energy responds to Savanna transaction announcement
and announces waiver of 66 2/3% minimum tender condition under
the total energy offer
* Total Energy -confirmed with savanna shareholders that
each of them considers arrangement to be inferior to transaction
contemplated by total offer
* Total Energy Services Inc says each of locked-up
shareholders has confirmed to total energy that it continues to
support total offer
* Total Energy- proposed arrangement between savanna and
western energy represents far less compelling deal for savanna
than a combination with co
* Total Energy Services - believes based upon recent trading
prices, terms of total offer, arrangement does not offer savanna
shareholders meaningful value
