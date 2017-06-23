June 23 Total Energy Services Inc:
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. purchases $39.6 million of
senior unsecured notes
* Total consideration paid for tendered SVY notes was $40.2
million
* Total Energy utilized its existing revolving credit
facilities to fund purchase of tendered SVY notes
* $67.5 million aggregate principal amount of SVY notes
remain outstanding
* Unit of co, Savanna Energy Services Corp, purchased $39.6
million of 7 percent senior unsecured notes of Savanna due May
2018
