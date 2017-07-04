BRIEF-Shanghai Kinetic Medical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 10
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 7
July 4 Total Face Group Ltd
* Company now expects to deliver full year revenues of $19.0-19.3m and an ebitda of $1.0-1.1m excluding one-offs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 4 Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co Ltd :