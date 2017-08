BRIEF-Touchcorp Ltd says merger with Afterpay to proceed; Nick Molnar to be CEO of new co

March 30 (Reuters) - Touchcorp Ltd:

* Afterpay and Touchcorp - merger to proceed

* Two companies have agreed to merge under a new Australian holding company called "Afterpay Touch Group Limited"

* Anthony Eisen will be Afterpay Touch Group's executive chairman

* Nick Molnar will be managing director and chief executive officer of Afterpay Touch Group

* Nadine Lennie will be chief financial officer of Afterpay Touch Group

* Subject to conditions being satisfied, merger is expected to be implemented in late June 2017