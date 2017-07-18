FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Touchstone recommends shareholders take no action in IP group offer
July 18, 2017 / 11:26 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Touchstone recommends shareholders take no action in IP group offer

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Touchstone Innovations Plc:

* Notes expected posting of offer document today in relation to IP Group's offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of co

* Notes modest increase in terms of offer

* Offer of 304 pence share remains below company's net assets per share of 312 pence as announced by company on 14 July 2017

* Recommends that shareholders take no action in relation to offer at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

