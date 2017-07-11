Audi seeks to eclipse emissions scandal with new technology-packed A8 car
* A8 will struggle to narrow gap with BMW, Mercedes rivals -IHS
July 11 Toung Loong Textile Mfg Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$ per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 31
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u5Ny6e
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* A8 will struggle to narrow gap with BMW, Mercedes rivals -IHS
LONDON, July 11 Taxi app Uber said it will be improving an offer to drivers and would welcome greater legal clarity about different types of employment in Britain, in response to a government review into the gig economy published on Tuesday.