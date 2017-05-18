BRIEF-Tourbillon sends letter to Spectrum Brands' board

May 18 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

* Tourbillon sends letter to spectrum brands' board of directors

* Tourbillon Capital Partners - urges spectrum brands board to evaluate opportunity to enter into a potential downstream merger with HRG Group

* Tourbillon Capital Partners- "believe right transaction with hrg could yield 70-90 pct upside to SPB shares"

* Tourbillon Capital Partners - expect Spectrum's board to form a special committee and seek approval by a majority of spectrum's minority shareholders