May 10 (Reuters) - Tourist Company Of Nigeria Plc :

* 9-Months ended March 2017 revenue 2.40 billion naira versus 2.33 billion naira year ago

* 9-Months ended March 2017 loss before tax 2.35 billion naira versus loss of 571.9 million naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2pujqOi Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)