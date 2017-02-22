FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil Corp increases 2P reserves 64% in 2016 to reach 1.75 billion barrels of oil equivalent
February 22, 2017 / 10:47 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil Corp increases 2P reserves 64% in 2016 to reach 1.75 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp

* Tourmaline Oil Corp increases 2P reserves 64% in 2016 to reach 1.75 billion barrels of oil equivalent

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says current daily production is approximately 235,000 boepd

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says expects average Q1 2017 production of between 230,000 and 235,000 boepd

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says anticipated average annual production guidance for 2017 of 240,000-260,000 boepd

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says in total, company expects to bring 75-80 new wells on-stream during q1 of 2017

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says 2016 annual production growth was 20% over 2015

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says company expects an exit 2017 debt-to-cash flow of approximately 1.0 times Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

