5 months ago
BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil Corp reports Q4 EPS c$0.24
March 7, 2017 / 10:35 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil Corp reports Q4 EPS c$0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp

* Earns $59.6 million in Q4 2016

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.24

* Q4 2016 production averaged 191,814 boepd, a 13 pct increase over Q3 production and a 7 pct increase over Q4 of 2015

* Company expects average Q1 2017 production of between 230,000 and 235,000 BOEPD

* Tourmaline has an additional 40 wells to bring on-stream during March

* Company's operating costs for 2017 are forecast to average approximately $3.60/BOE

* For 2017, management intends to continue matching capital budget to expected cash flow

* Management believes company has sufficient resources to fund its 2017 exploration and development program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

