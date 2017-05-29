FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil says Q2 2017 production has averaged 240,000-245,000 BOEPD to date
May 29, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil says Q2 2017 production has averaged 240,000-245,000 BOEPD to date

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp

* Tourmaline oil - fy 2017 annual ep capital spending of $1.33 billion remains unchanged and will generate approximately 30% production growth in 2017

* Plans to operate 18 rigs in 2h 2017, with an estimated 175 new wells completed and brought on production by year end

* Tourmaline oil corp - q2 2017 production has averaged 240,000-245,000 boepd to date which is already within fy average guidance of 240,000-260,000 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

