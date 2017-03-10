March 10 Tower International Inc:

* Tower International Inc - on March 7, Tower International, Inc entered into a fourth amended and restated revolving credit and guaranty agreement

* Tower International - amended revolving credit facility agreement provides a cash flow revolving credit facility in amount of up to $200 million

* Tower International Inc - expiration date for amended revolving credit facility is March 7, 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2msPodV) Further company coverage: