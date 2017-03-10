GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares edge higher as healthcare vote eyed; oil falls
* Oil prices fall on supply concerns (Updates to open of U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
March 10 Tower International Inc:
* Tower International Inc - on March 7, Tower International, Inc entered into a fourth amended and restated revolving credit and guaranty agreement
* Tower International - amended revolving credit facility agreement provides a cash flow revolving credit facility in amount of up to $200 million
* Tower International Inc - expiration date for amended revolving credit facility is March 7, 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2msPodV) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 23 The International Monetary Fund viewed a shift in trade language in last weekend's communique from the Group of 20 major economies showing consensus to improve the global trade architecture, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.